When fans show up at the Hulman Center on Saturday for the men’s basketball home opener, they will see a renovation project that is on time and on budget halfway through the construction.
“We’re right on schedule for what will be a modern multipurpose facility serving the Wabash Valley for decades to come,” said Bryan Duncan, Indiana State University’s director of capital planning and improvements.
University officials planned the two-year, $50-million project to allow commencement and men’s and women’s basketball games to continue at the Hulman Center during construction. The women’s home opener is Dec. 3 and Winter Commencement is Dec. 14.
Duncan said that while work will stop for events, people should know it’s an active construction zone that’s a year away from completion.
“There was never a doubt that we would have a basketball game Saturday, and we’re working hard to enhance the enjoyment of fans,” Duncan said. “We’re asking folks to be patient with things like dust from ongoing work. A year from now, Hulman Center will look like the renderings. It will be worth the wait.”
A new lighting system is complete, creating a much brighter court, and a lot of the work on the facade is finished, showing the building’s updated look.
ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales reiterated a point that he and other university officials have made all along: Hulman Center will be a different experience for fans during construction.
“When completed, the Hulman Center will be a point of pride for the Indiana State University community as well as our men’s and women’s basketball programs,” Clinkscales said. “We ask that you be patient over the course of this season as construction continues on what promises to be a first-class facility when completed.”
The south entrance and concourse will be closed, and concessions will be limited to pre-packaged containers to ensure proper food safety.
Restrooms will be limited until mid-January, but people will notice that the new restrooms are much larger.
Other things for people to keep in mind:
· On game days starting an hour before tipoff, the ticket office will open on the west side of Hulman Center, which is accessible from 8th Street. On every business day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., a temporary ticket office is open on the first floor of Tirey Hall. Tickets are also available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-877-ISU-TIXS.
· Wifi coverage will not be available in the stands. Cellular service will be the only way to connect to the internet inside the building.
· There could be occasional temperature fluctuations with the installation of additional glass as part of the more modern look. The new heating and cooling systems are complete.
Before the renovation, most of the finishes, the exterior facade and building systems were original to 1973, the year Hulman Center opened.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.