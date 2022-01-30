Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81

FILE - Howard Hesseman arrives at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013, in Los Angeles. Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom âWKRP in Cincinnati" and the actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on âHead of the Class,â has died at age 81. Hesseman died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles due to complications from colon surgery, his manager Robbie Kass said Sunday. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)