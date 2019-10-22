A new hotel is in the works for downtown Sullivan, according to a construction design application filed with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
The application filed Oct. 17 details a four-story, 43,000 square feet hotel capable of accommodating 359 guests and employing 20. The proposed site is near the Sullivan Civic Center at 345 N. Court St.
Sleep Inn Mainstay Hotel Sullivan, as it's called in the application, will be owned by Hoosier Hospitality of Sullivan LLC and feature both the Choice Hotels and Sleep Inn-Mainstay brands.
The Mainstay feature of the hotel will cater to extended stay guests while Choice specializes in overnight accommodations.
According to a news release from the city of Sullivan, the hotel development will address needs and opportunities for both city and county of Sullivan.
As the city continues efforts to revitalize its downtown, a 2017 feasibility study by Hospitality Marketers LLC noted that a centrally located hotel would enhance the vision the city is working toward.
“It doesn’t take much to see the movement in downtown Sullivan,” said Mike Hicks, a representative of Hoosier Hospitality LLC. “With the new sidewalks, streetscape, beautification, new apartments on the south side of the square, multiple new businesses and the Sullivan Civic Center, there is no question Sullivan is on the rise.”
Hoosier Hospitality is seeking a building permit, and no timeline for construction has been released.
