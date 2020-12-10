Hoosier Real ID requires in-person visits to BMV

A Real ID-compliant driver’s license, permit or identification card will be required across the country beginning Oct. 1, 2021, in order to travel aboard commercial airplanes or enter certain federal facilities.
A Real ID is indicated by the star in the upper right-hand corner of one’s driver’s license, permit or state identification card.
In order to obtain a Real ID, Hoosiers must visit a Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch and provide documentation that proves identify with documents that verify name, date of birth, proof of lawful status; Social Security; and Indiana residency.
More information about which documents are approved you may visit: www.in.gov/bmv/licenses-permits-ids/real-id-overview/.
Hoosiers still having trouble providing the documentation required for a Real ID after visiting the website, call the customer contact center any time Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST at 888-692-6841
BMV branches are open for walk-in services but protections against COVID-19 are in place.
A mask will be required as well as the necessary social distancing protocols to ensure the safety of Hoosiers in attendance. All documentation needed should be brought for the transaction. It is recommended to call and find out to confirm the hours and to book an appointment to save time.
The original deadline was last Oct. 21 and was set by the REAL ID Act adopted by the Department of Homeland Security. This original deadline was extended by 12 months as the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for many to visit BMV branches in person.
Thomas Samuel is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
