The Merom Generating Station in western Sullivan County will be closed in 2023, impacting about 185 utility workers.
Hoosier Energy today announced a plan to retire the coal-fired power plant and transition to other energy sources including wind, solar, natural gas and storage.
The 1,070-megawatt Merom Generating Station went online in 1982.
“We sincerely value our dedicated employees and will help those impacted during this transition by working with the IBEW to offer assistance such as retraining, reassignment and professional outplacement, along with retirement options,” said Hoosier Energy President & CEO Donna Walker.
The company announced its new long-range resource plan, which is said is designed to provide its 18 member cooperatives with reliable, affordable and environmentally sustainable energy while saving members an estimated $700 million over the next two decades.
The plan provides a foundation for supply cost stability and predictability while reducing the company’s carbon footprint by nearly 80, a news release said.
The announcement comes a day after Hallador Energy in said that coal production has been idled at Carlisle Mine in Sullivan County, impacting 90 full-time employees.
Hoosier Energy said the generating site has several possibilities for reuse, including industrial development. The company will also consider renewable energy generation at the location or pursue a sale of the plant.
Hoosier Energy is a generation and transmission cooperative with headquarters in Bloomington. The cooperative provides electric power and services to 18 electric distribution cooperatives in southern and central Indiana and southeastern Illinois, serving nearly 650,000 consumers.
For more information, go online to www.hoosierenergy.com.
