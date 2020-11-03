Honey Creek Middle School and Terre Haute South Vigo High School are currently on a watch list for remote learning, due to concerns about available staff members.
The Vigo County School Corp. closely monitors each school’s active cases and quarantine numbers. Honey Creek Middle School and Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s status on the watch list isn’t just because of active staff cases and active staff quarantines.
These numbers, when combined with unrelated absences and staff acting responsibly and staying home, mean that these schools may require a period of remote learning, according to a district news release.
“While we currently have enough staff to hold school at Honey Creek Middle School and Terre Haute South High School, the next few days will be essential to in-person learning at those schools,” said Bill Riley, director of communications. “Moving forward, we will do our best to use these watchlist alerts to allow families time to prepare for the possibility of remote learning.”
Most quarantined staff members do not end up positive for COVID-19, and health officials confirm that household contact with a positive case continues to be the most common form of transmission.
Students should take materials, including Chromebooks, home with them each night. In the event of remote learning, staff will be expected to report to the building during their normal times. Grab and go meals will be provided to students, and students will be allowed to come to the building during school hours to pick up any materials they need.
In the event of remote learning, teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons. The daily schedule will be determined by the school. Teachers will assign work using classroom materials, books, and Chromebooks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.