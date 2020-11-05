Due to the amount of critical staff absent or on quarantine, Honey Creek Middle School will move to remote learning starting Friday, Nov. 6.

Students will return on Nov. 13.

The middle school was previously placed on a watchlist for remote learning because of staff quarantines and absences.

Students may stop by Honey Creek Middle School during school hours to retrieve necessary materials and Chromebooks. Students may pick up a free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at the school daily from 11 a.m.-noon. Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours.

Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons. A list of WiFi-enabled buses that will be deployed throughout the county is available at vigoschools.org.