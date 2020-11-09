Karen Webb, Honey Creek Middle School media specialist, has been selected to receive the Indiana Library Federation's 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.
One of the library association’s highest honors, the award recognizes a librarian who has provided outstanding service to Indiana libraries or media centers in their local community throughout their region or the state in their career.
She is the media specialist/AV director/technology resource teacher at Honey Creek.
In her 39th year of education, Webb has served in Clay County, Greene County, St. Mary-of-the-Woods College as a librarian/assistant professor and several elementary schools in the Vigo County School Corp.
She is currently serving as a member of the Indiana Library Federation’s Read Aloud Indiana Committee and formerly chaired the Picture Book category of the Young Hoosier Book Award.
Examples of her dedication to the library community are her leadership and service throughout Indiana Library Federation and the Association of Indiana School Library Educators, according to a news release from the Indiana Library Federation.
"Karen exemplifies lifelong learning and active engagement in the way that she has led many initiatives and projects at the local and statewide level. Generations of thousands of students have been inspired with her passion for reading through her work on various book award programs and the 'Battle of the Books' competitions," according to the news release.
She has mentored fellow teachers and media specialists, and she was successful in securing grants to launch projects with technology, robotics, and other student clubs.
"Wherever she serves, Karen makes the library the 'heart' of the school community for students and teachers," according to the federation.
