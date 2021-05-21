An Indianapolis man and woman received 55- and 20-year prison sentences, respectively, Friday in the 2019 death of a Sullivan County woman, 61-year-old Patricia S. Dorsett.
Danny A. Wilson Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to murder in the May 23, 2019, shooting death of Dorsett. He had been schedule for trial on May 17, but signed a plea agreement to avoid trial.
Wilson said only one word during his sentencing hearing in Sullivan Superior Court with Judge Hugh Hunt and that was to accept his guilty plea.
Wilson’s girlfriend, Renne Huffines, 42, was sentenced to 20 years for her guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder during a hearing in Sullivan Circuit Court with Judge Robert Hunley.
Dorsett’s daughters, Jessica Harding and Bernie Ratliff, reviewed and agreed with the plea offer. When they read their victim impact statements, they thanked both defendants for accepting plea agreements to save them the ordeal of two separate trials.
Harding told Wilson that she just wanted to talk to her mother, and she wondered why her mother would have opened her home to him.
“I think you waited until she was asleep to shoot her because you knew she’d fight back,” said Ratliff. “Since you’re exercising your right to silence, I may never understand your motive.”
Dorsett was reported missing May 25, 2019. Police investigated and found Huffines and Wilson living in the woman’s home and driving her vehicle, but they could not locate Dorsett. Dorsett’s body was discovered May 28 in a small camper behind her home.
“My mother invited you into her home, and this is how you repaid her,” Harding said to Huffines. “You put this plan into play, and Danny pulled the trigger.”
Ratliff told Huffines that when her grandchildren Google their own names, the first thing that appears is their grandmother’s obituary. Ratliff pointed to a photo of Dorsett’s three grandchildren and told Huffines they are the ones who lost.
Wilson had faced 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of murder and an additional seven to 15 years through a firearm enhancement. The plea agreement dropped the firearm enhancement.
Huffines had been charged with murder, aiding/assisting murder, assisting a criminal and failure to report a dead body. Those charges were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea to the Level 1 felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder. She was quiet as well, but she did shed an occasional tear.
Both Harding and Ratliff thanked the Sullivan County Sherriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office for bringing justice to their mother.
“It was a senseless death. For no reason whatsoever, those two concocted this murder. They’ll be very old when they get out - if they ever get out,” said Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom. “I can only imagine the pain and aguish her kids and grandkids must feel.”
Prosecuting Attorney of Sullivan County Ann Smith Mischler said the evidence was overwhelming without any loopholes.
“I credit the Sullivan County Sherriff and Deputies for immediately getting a phone preservation order. Text messages and social media posts are what sealed the deal into an ironclad case,” said Smith Mischler.
Following the sentencing, Wilson was taken to Daviess County Jail and Huffines was returned to Sullivan County Jail.
They will be transported to the Indiana Department of Corrections.
