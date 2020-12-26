The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a the body of a woman was discovered inside a storage unit on East Springhill Drive.
About 3 p.m. Friday Vigo sheriff's deputies responded to 630 E. Springhill after having received information there may be a deceased person inside one of the storage units, according to a news release from Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
After obtaining a search warrant deputies found inside a dead woman, at which time they began investigating as a homicide based on the scene and evidence, police said.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending family notification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.