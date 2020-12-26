Vigo sheriff's office limits access to facilities

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a the body of a woman was discovered inside a storage unit on East Springhill Drive.

About 3 p.m. Friday Vigo sheriff's deputies responded to 630 E. Springhill after having received information there may be a deceased person inside one of the storage units, according to a news release from Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

After obtaining a search warrant deputies found inside a dead woman, at which time they began investigating as a homicide based on the scene and evidence, police said.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

