Thanksgiving won't look the same this year, as a COVID-19 surge is rolling across Indiana.

Gov. Eric Holcomb at today's weekly briefing announced new restrictions the state has pegged at orange or red on its COVID-19 metrics map. And all of the Tribune-Star's Indiana counties are in that category, with Vigo, Sullivan, Parke and Vermillion in the orange and Clay marked red.

Among the new restrictions, orange counties are to be limited to social gatherings of 50 people or fewer and red counties to be limited to 25 people or fewer. All Hoosiers remain under a mask mandate.

Stage 5 will end this Sunday, Nov. 15, the governor said.

"We're asking you to do even more through these next weeks and months" as COVID cases surge, Holcomb said.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state's health commissioner, said today's daily new-case total, 5,156, is another Indiana high. Hospitals are being "inundated," she said.

Indiana has reported 224,374 coronavirus cases and 4,512 deaths as of today. The latest seven-day average positivity rate is at 10.3%.

Holcomb said $20 million will be made available to help local governments implement and uphold COVID-19 public health guidelines.

The governor said Thanksgiving gatherings should be immediate households, small and shorter than usual and perhaps held outdoors.

Vigo County today saw its highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases; 259 new cases raised the total to 4,090, according to state health officials.

New deaths also were reported today in Vigo, Sullivan, Putnam and Greene counties for a total of 172 deaths in the state's District 7 in west-central Indiana.

Union Hospital in Terre Haute is among those hospitals being slammed as COVID-19 and the flu season intermingle.

"Our hospital is full,” said Marc Keilman, director of quality and infection control at Union Hospital, “We have 280 patients in house. We're not to the point of diverting patients, but we are busting at the seams.”

Keilman said hospitals around the state are reporting high patient census due to COVID-19 spread, and Terre Haute's hospitals are in the same condition.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital today reported it was busy but did not not use term full. Interim CEO Lindsay Stergar said the hospital census has been fluctuating as it typically does during this time of year, but it has been “even more pronounced” during the pandemic.

“We currently have capacity to take care of all patients needing care, including those with COVID, in our community,” Stergar said.

Union's Kielman said, "Truthfully, this will get worse before it gets better. ... In March and April, we were preparing for D-Day, and it never happened. Now, we are seeing it.”

He encouraged people planning Thanksgiving gatherings to think about the greater good of the community.