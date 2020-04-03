Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announces at a Tuesday online news conference the latest statewide efforts to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases. Holcomb warned against scaling back public health measures prematurely and ordered restaurants to forego dine-in service until April 6.
breaking
Holcomb extends stay-at-home order by 2 weeks
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended the stay-at-home order through April 19.
The public health emergency is extended through May 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.