Holcomb: We won't halt health measures prematurely

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announces at a Tuesday online news conference the latest statewide efforts to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases. Holcomb warned against scaling back public health measures prematurely and ordered restaurants to forego dine-in service until April 6. 

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended the stay-at-home order through April 19.

The public health emergency is extended through May 3.

This story will be updated.

