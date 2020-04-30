Gov. Eric Holcomb today directed flags in Sullivan and Greene counties and at all Indiana Department of Correction facilities and parole district offices to be flown at half-staff in honor of Wabash Valley Correctional Officer Gary Weinke.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday. The governor also asks businesses and residents in Sullivan and Greene counties to lower their flags to half-staff on Friday to honor Weinke and his service.
Weinke, 67, of Linton died April 25. He had worked at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle since 2007.
His death was the first of a state correctional officer due to COVID-19 complications reported by the Indiana Department of Correction.
Weinke began his career at WVCF as a stores clerk in the commissary department and was later transferred to custody. He was assigned to the I-Bracket as a relief officer working several posts throughout the facility, and had been working the pod in the Special Confinement Unit.
His wife, Naomi Weinke, is also a correctional officer at WVCF.
His last day working was March 29 at WVCF in Sullivan County. He was hospitalized due to medical complications. It was later reported to WVCF leadership that he had symptoms of the virus and later tested positive for COVID-19.
