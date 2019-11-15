A malfunction in a heating unit forced Indiana State University officials to empty the commons area the Hulman Memorial Student Union for about an hour Friday.
University spokesman Mark Alesia said the problem was in roof unit was near an air handler, which pulled some fumes into the kitchen area.
ISU Police evacuated the commons area to ensure everyone’s safety and the Terre Haute Fire Department investigated. Vectren arrived and located the problem, with ISU facilities personnel then doing the repair.
The entire incident lasted a little more than an hour, Alesia said in an email.
