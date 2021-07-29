A heat advisory has been issued until 8 p.m. today as heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees are expected this afternoon in west central Indiana.
The advisory issued by Terre Haute Police said heat-related illness can occur quickly for people and pets with prolonged outdoor exposure. Developing thunderstorms late this afternoon will result in lowering temperatures, the advisory said.
A heat advisory means a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Drink plety of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Take extra proecautions if working or spending time outside, and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
