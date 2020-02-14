A hearing officer today recommended a 60-day suspension of the law license of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill over allegations he groped women at a party at an Indianapolis bar after the close of the 2018 legislative session.
Hearing officer Myra Selby, a former Indiana Supreme Court justice, made the recommendation this afternoon in a 36-page report. The decision on how or whether to discipline Hill is up to the Indiana Supreme Court.
Selby said the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission failed to establish Hill committed sexual battery, although it did establish he had committed battery.
Selby said the conduct of Hill, who was not criminally charged in the incident, "has caused injury to the four women. Respondent's (Hill's) conduct was offensive, invasive, damaging, and embarrassing to the four women."
She also wrote that Hill's "conduct, both during and after the ... party, has had an adverse impact on the public's perception of our state's executive branch and on the profession."
The disciplinary commission had sought a suspension of two years.
Hills accusers testified at the hearing in the October 2019 hearing. They were state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, and legislative staffers Gabrielle McLemore Brock, Samantha Lozano and Niki DaSilva.
Hill denied the accusations that he inappropriately touched the backs or buttocks of the women and made sexual comments.
Hill is running for re-election this year, and he has dismissed calls to step down from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and top GOP legislative leaders.
Tthe parties in the Hill matter now have up to 30 days to file petitions for review of the hearing officer’s report and/or briefs on sanctions. If either party files a petition for review or a brief on sanctions, the other party has thirty days to respond. The filing party then would have fifteen days to file a reply.
The Indiana Supreme Court will consider the matter based on the hearing officer's report and the related record. That court has final authority to determine what, if any, attorney misconduct occurred and what, if any, sanction is appropriate.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.