The powerpoint presentation for the State of the Schools 2020 presentation

Future high school concepts

VCSC has released eight concepts looking at the future of high school facilities as well as West Vigo Middle School:

• Concept 1: Additions and renovations, three campuses.

• Concept 2: Concept 1, plus demolition/reconstruction of major building/site components.

• Concept 3: New high schools at three campuses, demolish existing.

• Concept 4: New small East Vigo, plus new smaller high schools on three existing campuses, demolish existing.

• Concept 5: New large East Vigo high school, demolish/rebuild West Vigo on site, demolish North and South.

• Concept 6: One new large Vigo County High School on a new site, demolish existing three, build new West Vigo Middle School.

• Concept 7: One new large Vigo County High School on North or South campus, demolish existing three; build new West Vigo Middle School.

• Concept 8: New North and South high schools on existing campuses, demolish existing three, build new West Vigo Middle School.