With a $261 million school facilities referendum on the May 3 ballot, many people ask about whether existing high schools have been properly maintained.
Superintendent Rob Haworth says he can't address maintenance prior to his hiring in 2018, but on Monday, he outlined plans going forward as to how new academic facilities will be maintained if a referendum is passed.
"We will need to work with architects, contractors and other maintenance experts to develop a long-term maintenance strategy for new facilities," he told the school board in a work session Monday.
At the time of building completion, he would call for a specific type of facility audit described as "commissioning" to verify that it will operate as designed "so you know at the start every aspect of that facility is working like it should be," Haworth said after the meeting. It would be done by an outside group.
Ongoing maintenance plans would be established, and Haworth also would like to see annual facility audits.
Good maintenance is a team effort and calls for preventive maintenance, he said. Developing a facility maintenance plan would call for establishing priorities and targets using data; staff training; and regular evaluation of the plan.
As far as existing high school facilities, "I don't know why they are in the shape they are in. I think arguments could be made that maybe they were designed for 25 years, I've heard that before. Maybe we extended them 25. I just know the facilities I walk into are unacceptable" for the education that needs to occur, Haworth said after the meeting.
If the referendum doesn't pass, it would impact maintenance projects for elementary and middle schools; currently, general obligation bonds and capital project funds are used.
If the referendum fails, existing debt service and capital projects funding would have to be used to address infrastructure needs at the high schools. That means maintenance projects at the elementary and middle schools might have to be delayed, Haworth said.
"That's why I'm asking the community to think of this (referendum) not just as a high school project, but an overall facilities project for all of our buildings," he said.
During a public comment period, Brad Burbrink, a farmer who has children attending the district, raised concerns that while the district says the referendum will cost an additional $3 per acre annually for farmland, "We're not getting those same numbers."
He added, "That's a big deal to us as farmers. We're already getting hit tremendously hard by property taxes."
Burbrink added, "We do need new schools - something done with these schools, whether it be remodeling."
He said $3.30 per acre additional property taxes annually for the referendum would be acceptable, but not $6 or $8 additional.
He noted some farm operations in the county are already paying $30,000 to $100,000 per year in total property taxes.
Fred Wilson, a farmer, developer and real estate broker, said the county is becoming known for its high taxes, which is a deterrent to growth; it is causing some people to consider leaving and others not to consider moving here.
"When you raise taxes, it has a ripple effect. I appreciate the problem you are dealing with, because it's a tough one. If I'm hearing it correctly ... you are getting stuck with trying to clean up a mess," Wilson said.
Building new academic facilities alone won't solve the community's problems, he said. Those considering locating here will also look at taxes, quality of life and the workforce.
Haworth said he has a great deal of respect for the farmers who spoke at the meeting and he also considers them friends. The district will bring together a financial group together to meet with them to answer questions and clarify the tax impact.
In other matters, Haworth told the board that the Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools political action committee has requested to use schools for activities related to the referendum.
According to district policy on community use of school facilities, the PAC is able to use facilities when they are not needed for school activities. Groups opposing the referendum would also be able to use the facilities.
There is an application process and schedule of fees.
The policy states that facilities, among other uses, shall be made available "for political meetings sponsored by regularly organized political parties as recognized on the official Indiana ballot."
