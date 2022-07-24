Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.