FILE - In this July 23, 1969, file photo, National League's Willie McCovey of San Francisco is congratulated on crossing home in the third inning of the baseball All-Star Game in Washington after hitting in Hank Aaron (44) in Washington. McCovey hit another home in the next inning. Also shaking his hand is Ron Santo, on deck. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed âpeacefullyâ Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2018, âafter losing his battle with ongoing health issues.â (AP Photo, File)