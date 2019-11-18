Hamilton Center Foundation Inc. on Monday distributed $600,000 to Hamilton Center Inc. for the start-up of two new opioid treatment programs in Knox and Hendricks counties.
Both are expected to open in the first quarter of 2020.
In November of 2018, Hamilton Center secured two additional opiod treatment program licenses from the state to expand the services of WIN Recovery, Hamilton Center’s certified program, into Knox and Hendricks counties. .
WIN Recovery in Vigo County opened in May 2018. It is is the first certified opioid treatment program of its kind for both counties, and will offer medication assisted treatment in the form of the medication methadone, coupled with behavioral health services including individual and group therapy and case management services.
The Knox county clinic will be located at 1433 Willow St, Vincennes, while the Hendricks county location has not been finalized.
Hamilton Center staff have been working closely with health and hospital organizations, social service organizations and others to collaborate on services once opened.
“Hamilton Center is committed to providing comprehensive substance abuse treatment to west central Indiana,” Hamilton Center CEO Melvin L. Burks said in a news release. “The opioid epidemic in our communities can only be fought successfully if we attack the issue head on and together.”
WIN Recovery will be overseen by DJ Rhodes, Hamilton Center's chief of opioid treatment programs and health clinics.
