During the current inclement weather, Hamilton Center Inc. is closing some locations but is keeping some locations open today.
Open facilities include the corporate office, Grace Clinic, Access Center, all 24 hour sites — IPU, Group Homes, and Transitional Living — and the WIN Recovery Opioid Treatment Programs (OTPs).
Physical locations closed today area Early Head Start, Addictions, Clubhouse, Child & Adolescent Services (CAS), 1616 Wabash, West Terre Haute, Sullivan, Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Owen, Linton, Bloomfield, Clay, Hendricks and Marion.
