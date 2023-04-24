Michigan native and guitarist Ted Nugent is scheduled to perform a July 22 concert at The Mill.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available online at the TheMillTerreHaute.com.
Nugent, now 74, last played Terre Haute on March 12, 2005 in Hulman Center, sharing a bill with country singer Toby Keith. Nugent also performed concerts in Hulman Center in 1976, '77, '78 and '88. His professional career began in 1965 with the Amboy Dukes, a band who's top hit was "Journey to the Center of the Mind." Nugent's solo career led to FM radio staples such as "Stranglehold," "Free For All" and "Cat Scratch Fever," and charted with the Damn Yankees with "High Enough" and "Where You Goin' Now?" Nugent also recorded a well-followed song "Fred Bear," drawn from his hunting exploits, which have gained him notoriety in recent decades through his Outdoors Channel show "Spirit of the Wild," along with his conservative activism.
Nugent's albums have sold more than 40 million copies, and he's performed more than 6,500 live shows.
Ticket prices are $115 for VIP standing pit, $55 for VIP (seats allowed) and $25 for general admission (seats allowed). More information is available online at TheMillTerreHaute.com.
