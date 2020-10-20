Gubernatorial candidates call for separate approaches to the pandemic in debate

In Indiana's first virtual gubernatorial debate, the three candidates shared opposing methods for handling the COVID-19 pandemic, mask mandates and closing nonessential businesses.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Republican incumbent, defended his approach for the last eight months, including multiple executive orders limiting which businesses could operate early in the pandemic and a statewide mask mandate.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“We’re in an emergency, a public health emergency,” Holcomb said Tuesday night. “So we do have a mandated mask requirement throughout the state … wearing a mask, physically distancing out in large crowds (and) good hygiene will help us slow that spread.”

Holcomb faces two challengers in the November election: Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, who criticized Holcomb's coronavirus efforts as either too lenient or too restrictive, respectively.

Myers, a former state health commissioner and physician, said he would issue a stricter mask mandate with consequences on the first day of his administration, if elected.

“We do need a real mask mandate in Indiana, a mask mandate with consequences for the small percentage of Hoosiers who choose not to protect themselves or protect others,” Myers said, comparing the order to smoking in public places and car seats for children. “It's very important to protect their safety and the safety of others.”

Rainwater, whose background is in software engineering, said actions like the statewide mask mandate imposed upon the individual rights of Hoosiers and took aim at Holcomb’s use of executive orders early in the pandemic.

“COVID-19 didn’t close any small businesses, executive orders did,” Rainwater said. “Unfortunately, every Hoosier is essential and every small business … provides the necessities of life to the people who depend on it.”

Rainwater promised that, if elected, he would ask the General Assembly to limit the governor’s powers Holcomb utilized during the pandemic.

Holcomb acknowledged the toll on small businesses, highlighting the state’s $30 million small business fund, federal assistance in the form of forgivable loans and a marketplace for personal protective equipment for Indiana businesses.

Myers called for a special session early in the pandemic, saying the government needed to take action to protect state residents from the virus until a vaccine was approved. However, he said he wouldn’t take the vaccine until Joe Biden, the former vice president and Democrat challenging President Donald Trump, was sworn in.

Andrew “Andy” Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, moderated the debate and asked questions submitted by Hoosiers on tax reform, education, gun rights and environmental regulation.

The debate started with two questions on education, with Myers calling for increased K-12 education and teacher pay increases.

“We can stop wasting money as well on entities like Indiana Virtual Schools, where approximately $70 billion was wasted because no one was paying attention to the expenditures,” Myers said, referring to a virtual school criminal investigation. “We can do so much better for our teachers.”

Myers announced he would reappoint Jennifer McCormick, who voters elected in 2016 but whose position will be governor-appointed next year, as the superintendent for public instruction.

Holcomb said that education spending had increased under his administration to just over 50% of the total budget, highlighting the work of a committee studying how to raise teacher pay to $60,000 for the average teacher with a starting salary of $40,000.

“We have protected 100% of funding in a year like this year,” Holcomb said. “We’ll continue to honor our commitment to our public school system as we go forward.

Rainwater advocated for a system where school funding follows a student, rather than the school system.

“It doesn’t matter what education opportunity – whether it’s public school, private schools, charter schools, online schools or any innovations in education,” Rainwater said. “This isn’t about who’s funding what … it’s about getting a child educated with the best possible opportunity for them.”

Holcomb, Myers and Rainwater will debate again Oct. 27 with details to be announced in the coming days.