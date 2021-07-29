The guardian of the estate of late Terre Haute police Officer Rob Pitts' son is accused of taking more than $200,000 from the estate and has been arrested.
Josie Huff, 31, of Robinson, Illinois, was arrested on a Level 5 felony charge of theft, according to Indiana State Police.
Huff was picked up in Robinson on Thursday night and taken to Crawford County Jail. She will be brought to Sullivan County and held on a $15,000 bond with 10% allowed.
Huff is guardian of the estate for her child, who is the son of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Robert Pitts. He was killed in the line of duty on May 4, 2018.
ISP said it received information from a family member that Huff had misused and misappropriated funds for self-gain totaling $248,653.81. After reviewing the investigation, Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler obtained a warrant.
Pitts was a 16-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department and previously an officer in Sullivan.
He was was with fellow officers searching for homicide suspect Christopher Wolfe in connection with a homicide on South 18th Street in Terre Haute. Police encountered Wolfe entering an apartment in the Garden Quarter, which is just south of the city.
Pitts, 45, died after being shot by Wolfe during an exchange of gunfire.
Wolfe, 21, later died of a gunshot wound he received in that gunfire.
