More than 20 million novice growers picked up shovels and trowels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we as a nation went from 42 million gardeners to 63 million in the past year, according to a recent report by Better Homes and Gardens.
One of the top reasons millions of newbies hit the dirt in 2020 was to grow their own food. Planting the “victory gardens” or “quarantine gardens” they started because of the pandemic, gardeners savor the taste of homegrown veggies and fruit. Often times, they grow enough to share with family, friends and neighbors.
“COVID scared a lot of people with the thought of food shortages so we saw a lot of new gardeners,” said Tom Cummins, owner of the Apple House in Terre Haute. “People became more grounded to home, which resulted in our vegetable plant sales [increasing] 102% last year from the year before. And I expect to see the same trend continue this year.”
Spending more time at home, and spending more of that time cooking, has led to a renewed interest in food gardening. And for parents who have kids learning from home, growing veggies, fruits and herbs covers lunch time, physical education, and science class.
“Take a hands-on approach with kids. Let them know that they don’t need to have a quarter acre of land to garden so that they can become confident with their beginner garden,” Cummins said. “Help your children plant some seeds that they select, then encourage them to water those seeds and watch them grow, telling them that soon they’ll have a beautiful flower or the tastiest tomato they’ve ever eaten.”
In 2020, gardeners experienced deficits in seed and plant supplies. Favorite varieties were sold out and garden center racks were riddled with empty slots. But Cummins said he’s confident that the Apple House will have plenty of inventory throughout the vast majority of this growing season because most of his growers have bumped up their crops considerably to keep up with the unprecedented demand.
“One of our biggest strengths is that we have a strong grower network to provide us with a complete inventory of both vegetable and flowering plants,” he said. “While most of our customers live in the Wabash Valley, we have people driving here from 60 to 70 miles away because of our quality and quantity of selections.”
While many of us may not have a large outside area, 2021 will see households make the most of what they do have — regardless of available space. Balcony and windowsill gardens are perfect for apartment dwellers who utilize container and vertical growing spaces. Raised garden beds are a great option to consider as well because you can control soil composition, reduce soil compaction and care for your plants much easier.
Today’s gardeners use fewer synthetic chemicals, relying instead on natural processes to build a healthful outdoor living space. For instance, adding a mix of some flowers such as marigolds discourage pests, attracts pollinators, and adds some color. Learn how to use natural, organic gardening methods to grow the freshest food in your own garden with tips from the pros in the hydroponic section at the Apple House.
Purdue Extension’s website is packed full of online resources to reference for innovative ideas to get youth involved in gardening, planning your garden, starting a community garden, pest control, and rainwater collection. Check out this helpful collection of gardening and lawncare advice at: extension.purdue.edu.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been a trusted gardening authority for generations. It’s another great tool for newbies who want to learn the basics of vegetable gardening and planning such as how to pick the right garden site, how to create the right-size garden, how to select which vegetables to grow, and when to plant.
April is National Gardening Month, and spring weather in the Wabash Valley beckons people to go outside and start digging in the dirt.
Contact Michele Lawson at michele.lawson@tribstar.com or at 812-231-4232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.