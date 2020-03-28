Greene County Health officials reported Saturday afternoon the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
Just after 2 p.m., Dr. Pete Powers, Greene County health officer and hospitalist at Greene County General Hospital, posted a Facebook video announcing the confirmed case.
Powers said health officials were notified today of the positive test, but said no additional information about the patient would be released.
He assured viewers that proper protective equipment was used in treating the patient.
To that end, Powers emplored the public to adhere to Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-home order.
"Staying home will save lives," Powers said. "... This is a serious situation, please take this serious and do your part to keep us all safe."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.