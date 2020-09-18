Greene County couple shot; wife dies in robbery

Indianapolis police are investigating the Thursday morning shooting death of a Greene County woman and the shooting of her husband as the couple were repairing a vehicle on the city's west side.
Wilma Hochstetler, 40, died at the scene. Jonathan Hochstetler survived a gunshot wound in the neck but was hospitalized in critical condition.
According to Facebook posts and information on a GoFundMe account established to assist the family with funeral and medical expenses, Jonathan Hochstetler had been at a work site when a tire blew on a trailer about 7 p.m. Wednesday. Two workers from the roofing and gutter company went to Worthington with his truck, and Wilma Hochstelter returned later with a spare tire. She also brought along her youngest child.
After fixing the tire, the couple was reportedly approached by two men with guns who took the couple's money and a cell phone, then shot the couple and fled. The suspects reportedly did not see the child in the vehicle.
Police said they found the couple about 1:30 a.m. the near 3000 block of North High School Road.
No other information was released by police Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.