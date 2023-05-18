Educators interested in taking K-12 students on field trips to an Indiana state park or state-managed lake in the 2023-2024 school year can receive financial help through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.
Grants from the Discover the Outdoors fund are available for all school types.
Since the grant program’s inception in 2013, 174 school grants have been awarded, providing the financial opportunity for more than 18,000 students to visit state parks.
Indiana has 24 state parks, eight state-managed lakes, two state recreation areas, and two off-road state recreation areas eligible for field trip funding that will engage students in learning about Indiana's fish, forest, wildlife, natural habitats, conservation and outdoor recreation opportunities.
The maximum grant award is $250 per application. Applications are accepted from May 1-June 30 prior to the school year for which the grant is requested. Applications must be postmarked no later than June 30.
Applicants will be notified by Sept. 1 regarding potential grant awards. The grant application is at on.IN.gov/state-park-group-programs. Read more about the impact this grant has had at indiananrf.org/the-inrf-difference/education.
A video explaining the program is at youtu.be/uC4QjhsBLO8.
