Gov. Eric Holcomb has filed an emergency motion with the Indiana Supreme Court to clarify whether Attorney General Curtis Hill can continue to hold his position after his suspension.
On Monday, the Indiana Supreme Court suspended Hill’s law license for 30 days, starting May 18, to be followed by an automatic reinstatement.
Four women said Hill inappropriately touched them during a party in 2018 celebrating the conclusion of the legislative session. The hearing officer found the charges credible and said they equated to misdemeanor battery. The court agreed.
The Indiana Constitution allows Holcomb to name a successor if the office is vacated, but the constitution doesn’t clarify whether a suspension qualifies as a vacancy.
In a statement, Hill appointed a deputy attorney general to fulfill his duties during his suspension.
Holcomb’s appeal says Hill's right to make that appointment isn’t addressed in the Indiana Code.
Holcomb's appeal doesn’t ask whether Hill will still qualify as a candidate for re-election.
Hill’s license will be reinstated just days before the Republican Convention in June, when delegates will nominate the Republican candidate for attorney general. Hill faces two opponents at the convention.
The governor has said he still believes Hill should resign, the GOP's state party chairman on Monday said the state needs a new attorney general, and he trusted the convention delegates to act accordingly.
