Gov. Eric Holcomb today announced the state will delay by at least two weeks its move into Stage 5 of its "Back on Track" reopening plan.
Instead, from July 4 to 17, Indiana will move to what Holcomb called Stage 4.5. While much will remain the same, the state will give the "green light" to such outdoor events as fairs and festivals as long as provisions are made to conduct them safely.
Indiana is largely holding steady, with somewhat of an uptick in daily COVID-19 positivity rates, Holcomb said, but "not to the extent we've seen in some other states," including some neighboring states.
Some states are experiencing surges, the governor said. "This virus is on the prowl. In some places it's gaining momentum."
Some states that have re-opened are going back and closing certain facilities or parts of their economies.
"We don't want to find ourselves in that situation," Holcomb said.
Under Stage 4.5, K-12 school preparations for the 2020-21 academic year should continue, according to the state's "Back on Track" website.
State officials also announced that outdoor visitation is required at assisted living facilities and nursing homes beginning July 4 and indoor visitation may begin. Hospital visitations with precautions are encouraged.
Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box launched a statewide initiative to encourage Hoosiers to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Under Stage 4.5, which extends from July 4 to July 17:
Stage 4 restrictions that continue:
• Dining room food service may operate at up to 75% capacity as long as social distancing is observed
• Bar seating in restaurants may operate at 50% capacity as long as social distancing is observed.
• Bars and nightclubs may operate at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines.
• Cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites may operate at 50% capacity. This includes museums, zoos, aquariums, and like facilities.
• Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may operate at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines.
• Raceways may operate at 50% grandstand capacity.
• Venues may operate at a 50% capacity with adherence to social distancing guidelines.
• Amusement parks, water parks, and like activities may operate at 50% capacity; reservations are encouraged to limit the number of customers at any one time.
• Personal services continue operations with restrictions.
• Gyms, fitness centers and other workout facilities continue operations with restrictions.
What opens in Stage 4.5?
• K-12 school operations may begin the 2020-21 academic year on July 1; extra-curricular, co-curricular activities may resume July 6.
• Parimutuel horse racing and county and state fair racing may begin with 50% spectator capacity.
• Fairs, festivals and other similar outdoor events may open with restrictions.
• Youth overnight camps may open.
• Conventions may resume following the "Gatherings and Meetings Guidelines" of Executive Order 20-32, which outlines how single and multiple-site venues may operate. Masks are highly recommended for all participants.
Fore more information, visit https://backontrack.in.gov/
