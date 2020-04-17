John Schoffstall

Gov. Eric  Holcomb is directing flags in Vigo County to be flown at half-staff to honor Terre Haute Firefighter John Schoffstall.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, the day of Schoffstall's funeral.

The governor also also asks businesses and residents in Vigo County to lower their flags to half-staff on Saturday to honor Schoffstall and his service.

Schoffstall died April 12 of complications from COVID-19.

