Gov. Eric Holcomb today announced Ken Eugene McVey III as his appointment as judge of the Terre Haute City Court.
McVey has been an attorney with Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, & Newlin in Terre Haute since 2008, specializing in social security disability law. He previously served in the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office in the Child Support and Criminal divisions.
McVey will be sworn in on dates to be determined, the governor's office said.
A Terre Haute native, McVey graduated from Terre Haute South High School. He attended Indiana State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology.
After several years working for the Indiana Department of Corrections in the state prison system, he moved to West Palm Beach, Florida. McVey returned to Terre Haute in 2003.
The city court bench became open at the start of 2021 when previous Judge Matthew Sheehan took the bench in Vigo Superior Court 5.
The judge's bench will be up for election in 2023.
