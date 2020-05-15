Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will give the commencement address as part of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s virtual graduation event on May 30.
He also will be awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters from the institute, according to a Rose-Hulman news release.
Holcomb, who was originally scheduled to speak on campus, will now record his special video address to Rose-Hulman’s Class of 2020 at the Indiana statehouse in Indianapolis due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
It will then be included with remarks from Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons and student speakers as part of the online ceremony, starting at 8:30 p.m. EST. The program will be pre-recorded and put on the web at that time.
Visit rose-hulman.edu/graduation to view the event.
Holcomb is the state’s 51st governor after serving as lieutenant governor, an advisor to Sen. Dan Coats and former Governor Mitch Daniels, and a member of the U.S. Navy.
He was named one of the “10 Governors Shaping the Future of Politics” by The Hill, which also highlighted Indiana’s government for being the best in the nation in 2017.
“Governor Holcomb is known as a consensus-builder and travels the state working with individuals of all political persuasions to make Indiana a better place for us all,” Coons says. “We are honored to have him as this year’s commencement speaker and honorary doctorate recipient.”
Last spring, Holcomb brought the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s meeting to Rose-Hulman to update Wabash Valley community leaders about the state’s economic outlook and strategic plans.
“I’m proud of the way students have adapted and met the challenges COVID-19 has thrown our way,” Holcomb says. “While commencement is different this year, there’s nothing that can take away the incredible accomplishments of these graduates and their exciting future ahead. Our state and nation are counting on them all to do big things and I’m honored to be a part of their send-off celebration.”
