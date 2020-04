Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday indicated he would extend the state's stay-home order until May 1.

In his daily news conference, Holcomb said he would again Monday extend the stay-home order until May 1.

He said the incremental orders give him and his COVID-19 task force the flexibility to evaluate data and respond accordingly.