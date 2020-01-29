Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today signed the first bill of the 2020 legislative session, HEA 1007, which benefits Indiana State University's Dreiser Hall renovation project.
HEA 1007, a Next Level Agenda bill, uses $291 million in reserves to pay for six one-time capital projects approved by the General Assembly in 2019.
“Indiana’s economy is strong, and that provides us with an opportunity to reduce our ongoing costs by using cash rather than borrowing for several projects previously approved by the General Assembly," Holcomb said in a news release. "By paying off these one-time expenditures, we’re ensuring our state remains the fiscal envy of the nation by saving Hoosier taxpayers more than $135 million in borrowing costs, which in turn frees up money to be spent on other priorities. I want to thank legislative members for getting this priority bill passed and to my desk for signature in short order.”
ISU's Dreiser Hall renovation project is among the six university projects statewide that will be funded through cash rather than long-term borrowing under the legislation.
Last year, the Legislature approved funding for the $18.4 million ISU project as part of the state budget, and in December, the State Budget Committee approved release of the funds; construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
The building was constructed in 1950 and houses academic programs in the College of Arts and Sciences, including communication classes, student media, video production, a student operated radio station, distance education classrooms and a 255-seat theater.
Indiana closed the fiscal year in June with higher tax collections than expected, and Republicans wanted to direct $291 million to paying cash for the higher education capital projects rather than borrowing.
ISU previously had approval for bonding authority.
Cash payments benefit both ISU and the state, Mark Alesia, ISU director of communication, said recently.
"The university saves significant time of top-level employees that goes into the issuance of debt and debt compliance, both of which are laborious. Debt compliance, including reporting requirements, is an ongoing burden," he had stated.
Cash payment for renovations is not something that happens every budget cycle, but it’s not unusual either, he said. "ISU has had two projects that were paid for in cash — Normal Hall and Fine Arts."
The Dreiser Hall renovation will improve HVAC, plumbing, fire safety, and electrical needs as well as ensuring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A key focus will be improving distance education classrooms to help the university deliver academic programs to people throughout the state who cannot attend ISU at the Terre Haute campus.
Other state projects affected include: a veterinary school at Purdue University; building repairs at Indiana University; a STEM building at Ball State University; a main building replacement for Ivy Tech in Columbus; and a classroom renovation at University of Southern Indiana.
ISU will receive funds incrementally over the course of the renovation, Alesia had said.
When a project is financed using bonding authority, or long-term debt, it is funded through state fee-replacement appropriations, which means the state would reimburse the university for the cost of debt service, including interest.
Democrats in the Legislature had wanted the $291 million to be used for teacher pay.
