Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb offered the following statement Wednesday evening regarding the death of Detective Greg Ferency of the Terre Haute Police Department:
"The tragic events that unfolded today are senseless. Our heart breaks for Detective Greg Ferency's family, loved ones and those who served with him every day protecting the residents of the Wabash Valley.
"Janet and I are thinking of the Terre Haute Police Department, the community and Detective Ferency's family as I know they will be steadfast in honoring his life, service and dedication to the residents of Vigo County.”
Congressman Larry Bucshon also released a statement after the shooting:
“This afternoon, a Terre Haute policeman was shot and killed in the line of duty. Once again, the Terre Haute community has experienced the hard loss of a law enforcement officer who has dedicated their life to keeping our streets safe and community secure. The senseless act of violence seen today at the Vigo County federal building is a gross injustice and my heart goes out to the family and friends of this brave officer,” said Rep. Bucshon.
