INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday declared Jan. 27, 2020 as “Eva Education Day” in honor of the late Eva Kor, the Hoosier Holocaust survivor who dedicated much of her life to educating the world about the experiments of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, according to a news release from WFYI Public Media.
Jan. 27 is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, where Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, were experimented on by Mengele. Her experience was chronicled in WFYI-Ted Green Films’ award-winning documentary “Eva: A-7063,” which is part of an Eva Educational Toolkit that has been distributed to every middle school and high school in Indiana.
The distribution to every middle and high school in Indiana has been made possible by a Bloomington attorney, Elliot Lewis, who led a group of people that sponsored the effort, said Andy Klotz, director of marketing and promotions with WFYI Public media.
"Knowing that my mother dedicated her life to educating young people about the Holocaust and her life lessons, I know that she would be very proud and is smiling from above," Dr. Alex Kor, Eva's son, said. "The fact that every middle and high school student in our state will be able to watch the documentary, read the book and learn from the educational toolkit is amazing."
“Eva: A-7063” won seven regional television Emmys and a host of awards from film festivals and other organizations around the country. Kor passed away July 4, 2019 while conducting her annual group tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
To read the full proclamation or find out more about Eva Kor’s life and legacy, please visit TheStoryofEva.com.
