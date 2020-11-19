Gov. Eric Holcomb today announced that Katie Jenner will serve as Indiana’s first secretary of education.
She currently serves as his senior education adviser.
Secretary of education is an appointed position. After this year, the state no longer has an elected state superintendent of public instruction, a post currently held by Jennifer McCormick.
“This is an incredibly important time for education in Indiana. Dr. Katie Jenner has focused her entire career on investing in students, teachers and staff, and she will continue to build the relationships needed to move our state forward in constructive ways,” Holcomb said in a news release.
“As Indiana’s Secretary of Education, Dr. Jenner’s certification, work at nearly every level of education and her remarkable depth of experience will lead our state into this exciting next chapter.”
Jenner's first position in K-12 public education was as a career and technical education teacher in Kentucky beginning in 2005. From 2009 to 2018, she worked for Madison Consolidated Schools in Indiana as a school administrator and district administrator.
In 2018 she joined Ivy Tech Community College as vice president of K-12 Initiatives and Statewide Partnerships, where she built statewide college strategies among K-12 schools, career centers, and Ivy Tech.
Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, issued the following statement in response to the governor’s announcement:
“Dr. Jenner is someone ISTA has worked with on several education issues. Her experience in K – 12 education as a teacher and administrator is critical experience ISTA sought for Indiana’s first Secretary of Education. We look forward to working with Dr. Jenner to bring leaders together to invest in public schools, support Hoosier educators and provide the highest quality public education for our students.”
Teresa Lubbers, Indiana commissioner for higher education, said that Jenner
“has been a valuable voice for K-12 schools as the governor’s senior education advisor. She recognizes the importance of aligning Indiana’s entire system of education, from preschool to higher education and the workforce.”
Jenner has a background in the classroom as a teacher, in administration at the K-12 level and in higher education, “which makes her well suited for this role,” Lubbers stated. “We look forward to working alongside Secretary Jenner as we continue working to raise Indiana’s educational attainment and future prosperity for all Hoosiers.”
