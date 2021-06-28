Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Monday announced three new appointments, and one re-appointment, to the Indiana State University board of trustees.
He also re-appointed a Clay County resident to the Ivy Tech Community College state board of trustees.
On the ISU board, Cynthia Powers of Valparaiso, who represents ISU alumni, has been re-appointed and will serve until June 30, 2025.
The three new ISU appointments are:
• Kimberly Collins of Terre Haute, who will serve as the student member of the board until June 30, 2023.
• John Pratt of Rockville, a Parke County farmer and president of the Parke County Council, who will serve until June 30, 2025.
• and Troy Woodruff of Fishers , president/CEO of RQAW and principal of BW Construction, who will serve until June 30, 2025.
At the June 18 ISU board of trustees meeting, the university honored outgoing trustees Edward A. Pease, Jeffrey W. Taylor and Casey J. Phillips.
Holcomb also made five re-appointments to the Ivy Tech Community College board of trustees, including Kim O’Dell of Brazil, a managing broker at Emmert Realty.
She will serve until June 30, 2024.
