With several members of his security detail testing positive for COVID-19, Indiana's governor is quarantined.

The governor's office said because they are considered close contacts to the officers who tested positive, Gov. Eric Holcomb and Hoosier First Lady Janet Holcomb have quarantined and will be tested later this week.

The Indiana State Department of Health will perform the contact tracing for the governor, the first lady and the security detail.

State Health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the ISDH's chief medical officer, will conduct the governor's weekly COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, and the governor will join by phone, his staff said.