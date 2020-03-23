Breaking News

breaking topical featured

Gov. Holcomb addressing state at noon about COVID-19

  • 1 min to read
Monday statistics
LISA

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb will address the state on the latest developments in slowing the spread of COVID-19 at noon today.

Broadcasts of the live address will be available on television, radio and streaming online. 

The address will be available live online at https://livestream.com/accounts/18256195/events/9053267/player?width=960&amp;height=540&amp;enableInfoAndActivity=true&amp;defaultDrawer=feed&amp;autoPlay=true&amp;mute=false

Daily updates are posted online at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/ .

As of this morning, Indiana State Department of Health has reported six deaths, 201 positive cases, and 1,494 tests conducted for COVID-19. The statistics are updated daily at 10 a.m.

Vigo County has recorded two positive cases.

Tags

Recommended for you