Gov. Holcomb addressing state at noon about COVID-19

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb will address the state on the latest developments in slowing the spread of COVID-19 at noon today.
Broadcasts of the live address will be available on television, radio and streaming online.
The address will be available live online at https://livestream.com/accounts/18256195/events/9053267/player?width=960&height=540&enableInfoAndActivity=true&defaultDrawer=feed&autoPlay=true&mute=false
Daily updates are posted online at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/ .
As of this morning, Indiana State Department of Health has reported six deaths, 201 positive cases, and 1,494 tests conducted for COVID-19. The statistics are updated daily at 10 a.m.
Vigo County has recorded two positive cases.