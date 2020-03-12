More than 2,400 donors showed their Sycamore pride by giving in support of Indiana State University’s Give to Blue Day.
The second annual day of giving for ISU resulted in $679,247 raised for the university — a 56% increase over the total funds raised for the 2019 giving day.
The university’s goal was to engage 1,865 donors in honor of the institution’s founding year. By 7 p.m., the goal was met, unlocking two additional donor challenge gifts to help inspire 2,418 donors to make donations.
The day featured a total of 97 challenge gifts that met their fundraising goals.
“We are so thankful for the support of Give to Blue Day,” said Andrea Angel, vice president for university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation. “From individual gifts to local business support, we were blown away by the generosity of the entire Sycamore community. We are creating a culture of philanthropy at ISU; our 2,418 donors and $679,247 in gifts shows we are well on our way.”
Indiana State alumni accounted for 64 percent of total giving. Sycamore Athletics topped the leaderboard garnering nearly $180,000 in gifts, including a $40,000 challenge gift from ISU alumni John and Marilyn Thyen. The gift from the Thyens inspired support for ISU football from 118 donors.
The Scott College of Business was at the top of the leaderboard among the academic colleges, raising a total of $70,168 from 190 donors.
More than 500 students helped to support the day. Student support included online donations and several events on campus. The student philanthropy organization was instrumental in promoting the impact of donor giving by placing bows on donor supported projects on campus.
“Give to Blue Day made me proud to be a Sycamore,” said Kimmie Collins, president of ISU’s student philanthropy group. “The entire campus was buzzing with an energy like no other, truly making the university feel like an even tighter community. It was both awe-inspiring and humbling to experience the outpouring of support for Sycamores.”
Among other Give to Blue Day achievements:
• More than 1,000 faculty and staff donated.
• Donor support spanned 48 states and six countries.
• The Bridge the Gap Scholarship initiative received more than $120,000 in donor gifts to help academically motivated students stay in school.
• Average gift size was $280.91.
For more information about Give to Blue Day or to contribute to Indiana State University, go to indstate.edu/give.
