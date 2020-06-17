Terre Haute native Greg Gibson has bought the historic Hulman and Co. building at Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue.

For now, Gibson said he plans no changes in operations as he considers the future of the property.

The downtown building has been a fixture in the community since its opening in 1893.

"When making this purchase, I considered this an opportunity to keep the ownership of this prominent piece of our city's history within our Terre Haute family,” Gibson said in a news release.

“With my commitment and involvement in downtown Terre Haute, I thought this provided an important piece of the puzzle not only from a development and historic standpoint, but for the future of our downtown.”

Moving forward, Gibson said he will continue to work closely with the Hulman family in determining the future of the Clabber Girl Museum.

Today, the building provides office space for Clabber Girl and houses Clabber Girl's Bake Shop Café, which is owned and operated by B&G Foods.

Gibson said he will honor all current leasing agreements and tenants will continue operating as they are with no immediate changes planned.

Tony Hulman George represented the Hulman family in commenting on the sale.

“We recognize that the Hulman family has been a prominent part of Terre Haute and that there is a social aspect that goes along with that, even though we may no longer reside here,” George said in a news release. “Over the past several years, we have carefully made decisions as to how we would responsibly pass along the stewardship of many beloved family and company assets to best preserve the Hulman legacy.

“We believe the vision, energy and commitment Greg Gibson has for downtown Terre Haute will serve the Hulman legacy and the Terre Haute community well,” George said.

Gibson plans to work closely with B&G Foods on leasing agreements for the bake shop, cafe and office spaces for Clabber Girl, he said.

"I do not take this purchase lightly and recognize the historic significance that it brings to one of the cornerstones of Terre Haute,” Gibson said.

The Hulman family has been an integral part of Terre Haute since the mid-19th century. The family also was known for its ownership of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Hulman family and its employees started manufacturing “clabber” baking powder in Terre Haute in the 1890s. In May of 2019, the family sold its Clabber Girl operations to B&G Foods Inc., a New Jersey-based maker and distributor of a broad range of food products including Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, SnackWells and others.

In November of 2019, the Hulman family announced the sale of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Hulman & Co. to Penske Entertainment Corp., a subsidiary of Penske Corp. Among the assets sold were NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions (IMS Productions).

In Terre Haute, the family also invested in the development of The Meadows, Terre Haute’s first shopping center, and at one point owned the city’s two newspapers.

Gibson is a Terre Haute native, graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. His business ventures have included waste hauling, coal, landfill development, real estate development, environmental management consulting and engineering, and hospitality and food services. A philanthropist, he also is involved in several charitable organizations.

Recently, Gibson and his Spectacle Jack company obtained the license for Terre Haute's first casino. It will be located on the city's east side off Bill Farr Drive and Joe Fox Street near U.S. 40/Indiana 46. The casino will be operated under the Hard Rock International brand and called the Rocksino. A groundbreaking is expected in September of this year and the casino is scheduled to open in September 2021.