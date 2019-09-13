A gas leak in Clay County has forced the closure of U.S. 40 in both directions between Knightsville and Harmony.
The Indiana Department of Transportation for West Central Indiana said an unmarked gas line was ruptured between County Roads 100 and 200 East just east of Knightsville around 12:30 p.m.
Be advised there has been an unmarked gas line hit just east of Knightsville. Vectren Gas is on the way and local emergency response is on site.— INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) September 13, 2019
Traffic will temporarily be routed south of the area on C.R. 200 E. (Harmony Rd.) to 900 N. (Pinkley St.) to 100 E. (Murphy Ave.)
INDOT said Vectren Gas is en route to the break and that westbound traffic is being rerouted south on 200 East, Harmony Road, to Pinckley Street. Eastbound traffic is being rerouted south on Murphy Avenue to Pinckley Street.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames asked via Twitter that all avoid the area to allow crews to make their repairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.