A gas leak in Clay County has forced the closure of U.S. 40 in both directions between Knightsville and Harmony.

The Indiana Department of Transportation for West Central Indiana said an unmarked gas line was ruptured between County Roads 100 and 200 East just east of Knightsville around 12:30 p.m.

INDOT said Vectren Gas is en route to the break and that westbound traffic is being rerouted south on 200 East, Harmony Road, to Pinckley Street. Eastbound traffic is being rerouted south on Murphy Avenue to Pinckley Street.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames asked via Twitter that all avoid the area to allow crews to make their repairs.

