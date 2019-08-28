The Indiana Gaming Commission unanimously approved Spectacle Entertainment’s request to relocate a Gary casino inland, clearing the way Wednesday for a possible casino in Terre Haute.
With its request approved by both the gaming commission and the Gary City Council, Spectacle will pay the state $20 million in five annual installments as part of the agreement.
Establishment of a casino in the Terre Haute area is dependent on voter approval in a Vigo County referendum in the Nov. 5 general election.
The gaming commission, which reported no submitted applications Wednesday, will accept applications for a Vigo County casino until Dec. 1.
The state has specified a minimum $100 million investment for potential operators of a Vigo County casino.
Spectacle, of which Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson is vice chair, is expected to be one applicant. Full House Resorts also has expressed interest in operating a Terre Haute-area casino.
“The commission is committed to a transparent process,” said Sara Gonso Tait, executive director, adding the commission wouldn’t accept individual meetings with applicants.
“It is our intention to conduct this entire process publicly,” she said.
Tait noted that a pro-referendum political action committee, Advance West Central Indiana, would be subject to reporting laws concerning donations.
Spectacle, the owner of the Majestic Star casinos in Gary, requested to move operations from Buffington Harbor to a more convenient location. The Gary City Council voted unanimously for the proposal, in which the casino will give the city 3% of its adjusted gross receipts.
According to the Chicago Tribune, John Keeler, the vice president and counsel for Spectacle, told the City of Gary that if it obtained a license to open a casino in Vigo County, Spectacle would honor a previous agreement and provide Gary with 0.5% of the adjusted gross receipts of the proposed Terre Haute casino for 10 years.
The new Gary casino will be developed, branded and managed by Hard Rock International, the same company Spectrum said would manage and brand the Vigo County casino.
Keeler said the company aims to have the Gary casino completed by Dec. 31, 2020.
Sports betting opens Sept. 1
Tait discussed her department’s push to prepare for sports wagering, which opens statewide Sept. 1 to certain retail properties.
Placing sports wagers via mobile phone will also be legal Sept. 1, but Tait reported that no operators had yet filed a formal request.
“Certainly the operator focus is on regional right now, but we’re in a very good position for a great pivot to mobile,” Tait said.
The Commission voted to adopt Sports Wagering Emergency Rules on a 90-day basis, to be written formally and adopted “relatively soon,” according to Tait.
The first five operators of sports betting will be Indiana Grand, Shelbyville; Ameristar Casino, East Chicago, and Hollywood Casino, Lawrenceburg, on Sept. 1, followed by Horseshoe Hammond, Hammond, on Sept. 4 and French Lick, in French Lick, on Sept. 6.
A sports betting area is being constructed at Anderson's Hoosier Park, where officials plan to launch sports betting Sept. 19.
The new law permits betting on professional sports, college sports and motorsports but not on high school sports, youth sports or e-sports. Bets can be placed at casinos, race tracks or online with licensed vendors.
