The Garrett Sands Kindness Project prom dress giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Meadows Shopping Center in the lower level.

"If your child is planning on going to a school dance in the upcoming year [prom, Snowball, etc.] please know that your child is welcome to come and pick out a dress for free on Saturday," said Jayna Jones Sullivan. "I have hundreds of dresses to give away."

All dresses and accessories have been donated by the community, and they will be given away first-come, first served. "We will have a sign up sheet and take people in order of arrival," Sullivan stated.

Sullivan also will give away a limited number of tuxedo vouchers.

There will be dressing rooms as well as assistants to help girls find dresses.

It's Sullivan's second prom dress giveaway, and it is part of the Garrett Sands Kindness Project, in honor of Sullivan’s son, who was killed in March 2018.

Unfortunately this year, COVID-19 forced delays and uncertainties concerning school-sponsored proms, but there have been some efforts by those in the community to conduct prom events, with two scheduled for later this month.

For more information on the dress giveaway, go to Sullivan's or the Garrett Sands Kindness Project Facebook pages.