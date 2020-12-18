garage destroyed by fire

A garage in Universal was destroyed in a Friday morning fire, and has resulted in a death investigation after a body was found inside by firefighters.

Firefighters check out garage fire in Universal.

About 10 a.m. today, 911 dispatchers received an emergency call about a fire in a detached garage at 18055 S. Rangeline Road in Universal.

Black Diamond firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered a body inside the garage.

Detectives from the Putnamville Post of Indiana State Police took over the investigation at the request of Vermillion County Prosecutor Bruce Aukerman.

The identity of the person is pending an autopsy set for Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Vermillion County sheriff’s department and coroner’s office, Cayuga Town Marshall and Indiana State Fire Marshal.

