The Indiana Gaming Commission has set a meeting date to consider a gaming license for Vigo County.

The commission will meet virtually on Friday, May 15, at which time the Vigo County casino license will be considered.

The posting of the public meeting said an agenda will be released once it becomes available and that details concerning timing and how the public will be able to access the meeting are forthcoming.

Spectacle Jack LLC last year submitted the only application to operate an inland casino in Vigo County.

The commission was expected to act on that application in February, but canceled that meeting after it was made aware of a federal elections campaign case being prosecuted in Virginia that might involve an executive or executives with Spectacle Entertainment, parent company of Spectacle Jack.

In Terre Haute, Spectacle plans a 100,000-square-foot, $125 million enterprise to be operated under the Hard Rock International brand and called the Rocksino. It could potentially employ 600.

By way of a wagering tax and supplemental wagering tax, a Terre Haute casino is projected to generate more than $7 million for local governments and for business development.

Additionally, per the local development agreement, Spectacle would pay about $3 million based on $100 million adjusted gross receipts. The proposed agreement also calls for a payment equal to 3 percent of the company’s net commission received from any sports wagering vendor.

The gaming commission also announced Wednesday it won't likely allow for the reopening of existing casino operation until phase four of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's five-stage plan.

"No reopening dates have been determined at this time, as the decision is dependent upon information that is not yet available," the commission wrote.

"Based upon current guidance, it is not anticipated that casinos will open until after the beginning of phase 4. The Commission will provide reopening guidelines to Indiana casinos and post opening dates as they are determined at www.in.gov/IGC."