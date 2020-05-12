The Indiana Gaming Commission will meet virtually 11 a.m. Friday to consider the Vigo County casino owner’s license application from Spectacle Jack LLC.
The commission announced last week its intention to host Friday's meeting, but just Tuesday evening announced the meeting time.
Among other things, up for discussion is Spectacle Jack LLC's application to operate an inland casino in Vigo County. The application approval is one of the last steps needed in the years-long process to bring gaming to west central Indiana.
Spectacle proposes building a 100,000-square-foot, $125 million enterprise to be operated under the Hard Rock International brand and called the Rocksino. It could potentially employ 600.
The commission was scheduled to consider the application in February, but canceled that meeting after it was made aware of a federal elections campaign case being prosecuted in Virginia that might involve an executive or executives with Spectacle Entertainment, parent company of Spectacle Jack.
The information that gave rise to the Gaming Commission’s probe became public Jan. 23 in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia.
There, Charles O’Neill of Strategic Campaign Group Inc. pleaded guilty to conspiring in a 2015 scheme to funnel more than $15,000 from an Indianapolis-based gaming company to a campaign for a candidate for the U.S. House from Indiana’s Ninth Congressional District.
Involved in the scheme, the government says, were “Person A … the vice president and general counsel of Company A, a gaming corporation formed in Delaware and based in Indianapolis, IN.”
Two of Spectacle Entertainment's top executives, Rod Ratcliff, CEO, and John Keeler, vice president and general counsel, have voluntarily stepped away from the company's Vigo project to expedite the application process.
The commission has noted that more information regarding its investigation would be made available at Friday's meeting.
Members of the public may join the meeting 15 minutes prior to start at: https://bit.ly/2AnWrzC
For more information visit the Indiana Gaming Commission’s website at www.in.gov/igc.
